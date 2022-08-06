Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average of $364.75. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

