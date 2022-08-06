Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,496,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

