Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,011,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,105,000 after purchasing an additional 116,902 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 338,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 111,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

