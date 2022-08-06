Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 499 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock worth $418,628,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Shares of PANW opened at $501.37 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $502.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.