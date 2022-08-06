Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 11,336 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

ONB stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

