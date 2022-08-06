Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,086,000 after purchasing an additional 397,541 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,952,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $51.66 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $102.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

