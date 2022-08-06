FortKnoxster Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $190,845.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

