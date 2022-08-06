Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Fox Factory by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fox Factory by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

