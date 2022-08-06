Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($62.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.87) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.55 ($25.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.51 and a 200-day moving average of €31.96. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($62.02) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($82.47).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

