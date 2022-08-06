FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $457,240.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,273,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,788,584.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $352,800.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $188,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $190,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $230,400.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 99,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $426,690.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $923,680.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $4.86 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $489.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $2,449,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 629.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 418,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 57.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

