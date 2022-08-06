FTX Token Price Reaches $30.80 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.80 or 0.00132877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $4.15 billion and approximately $46.63 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004589 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,571,139 coins and its circulating supply is 134,701,802 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.