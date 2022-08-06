Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Shares Up 7.4%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 11,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 42,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Galiano Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.68 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$128.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.