Gameswap Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.56 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $3,011.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,265.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003632 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

