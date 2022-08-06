Genaro Network Market Capitalization Reaches $2.07 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $405,470.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,086.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00067464 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.