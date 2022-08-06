Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,156. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 38.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

