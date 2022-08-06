genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.34

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.34 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 17.60 ($0.22). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 162,280 shares changing hands.

genedrive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

