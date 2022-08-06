Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Generac Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE GNRC traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.13. 910,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,072. Generac has a 52-week low of $197.94 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.71.

Insider Activity at Generac

Institutional Trading of Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

