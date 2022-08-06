Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 922,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GBIO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Generation Bio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth about $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 476.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 293.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

