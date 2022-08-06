Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 922,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.
Several research firms recently commented on GBIO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
