Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director James E. Davison Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,670,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $631.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,329,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 595,314 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

