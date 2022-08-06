Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 6.9% This Week

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $189,820.65 and approximately $8,148.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00668668 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016068 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Genesis Shards Profile
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Genesis Shards Coin Trading
