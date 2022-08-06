Genpact (NYSE:G) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.68-$2.74 EPS.

Genpact Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $46.92. 1,069,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,296. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several research firms have weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Genpact by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

