George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to C$176.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

George Weston Price Performance

George Weston stock opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.52. George Weston has a 12 month low of $101.23 and a 12 month high of $127.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.69.

About George Weston

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.53%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

