George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$193.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

George Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:WN opened at C$151.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. George Weston has a one year low of C$128.11 and a one year high of C$162.51. The firm has a market cap of C$21.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total transaction of C$1,056,956.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,510,414.90.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

