Ghost Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,135.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,231.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033800 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,171,475 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

