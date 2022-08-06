Gildan Activewear Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.216 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$40.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.06. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$33.83 and a twelve month high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$832.29 million. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2283095 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,070.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

