Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,141.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

