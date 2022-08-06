Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.67.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$40.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.43. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$55.13.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$981.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.29 million. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 4.2283095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald Berg purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.