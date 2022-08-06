Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,961,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $16,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 160,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

