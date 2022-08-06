Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 570 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 570 ($6.98) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 590 ($7.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.35) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.66) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 576.15 ($7.06).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore stock opened at GBX 466.80 ($5.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 460 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 465.42. The firm has a market cap of £61.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,505.81. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.