Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Head to Head Analysis

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 3.65% 0.90% 0.35% AG Mortgage Investment Trust -14.07% 10.85% 1.07%

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Global Net Lease pays out -2,285.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -103.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.84%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $11.38, indicating a potential upside of 53.72%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Global Net Lease.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $391.23 million 3.86 $11.37 million ($0.07) -208.14 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 2.51 $104.19 million ($0.81) -9.14

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AG Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Global Net Lease on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

