Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $144.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $152.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2023 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $179.27.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

