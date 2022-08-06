Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GPN opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $179.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

