GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 6th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $313,599.69 and approximately $151.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.89 or 0.07402553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00164994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00265022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00699427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00613983 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005755 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.