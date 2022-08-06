Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,736.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $2,736.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.81 or 0.00266144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000366 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

