Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.