GoPro’s (GPRO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPRO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. GoPro has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.70%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $86,224.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoPro news, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 14,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $86,224.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,391 shares of company stock valued at $464,845. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

