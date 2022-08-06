Graviton Price Reaches $1.91 on Major Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 121.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668587 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

