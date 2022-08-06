Graviton Price Reaches $1.91 on Major Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 121.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00668587 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016204 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Graviton Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Graviton Coin Trading
