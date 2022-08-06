Gravity Finance Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $935,472.44 and $6,278.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00624135 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

