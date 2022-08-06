Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.2 %

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

