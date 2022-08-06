Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,212 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.67.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

