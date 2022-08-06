Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 81,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

BIPC stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

