Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Balchem worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 33,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $127.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $174.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $452,357.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

