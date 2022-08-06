Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

TRV stock opened at $158.96 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average is $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

