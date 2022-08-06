Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 47.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 9.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,679,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

