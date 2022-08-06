Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $9,852,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

ABT opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $115.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

