Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 730 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $118.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

