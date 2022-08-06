Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,468 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,468 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 612,761 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after acquiring an additional 603,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

