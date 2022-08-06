Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 33,438 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,438 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,926,705.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,364,009.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,428. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $106.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

