Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 34,289 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,289 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $51,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

