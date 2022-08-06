Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,364,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,721,000 after buying an additional 317,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

